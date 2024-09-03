Tinubu mourns Hajiya Dada Yar’Adua

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu commiserates with the Yar’Adua family over the passing of Hajiya Dada.

Hajiya Dada, mother of the late former President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, and the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, passed away on Monday at a venerable age.

President Tinubu also extends his condolences to Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, the people of Katsina State, and to the many lives the late matriarch touched.

This is contained in a statement signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

He stated,”The President mourns Hajiya Dada, yet extols her legacy of compassion, faith, honesty, and good fellowship.

“President Tinubu prays for the repose of the soul of the deceased and affirms that the beloved and remarkable matriarch of the Yar’Adua family will always be remembered for the support, peace, joy, and comfort she offered to many.”