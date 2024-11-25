NDLEA Arrests Businessman at Enugu Airport for Ingesting 90 Wraps of Cocaine

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have apprehended a 50-year-old businessman, Osuoha Christian Iheanacho, for ingesting 90 wraps of cocaine.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The arrest was made on November 20, 2024, at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Enugu, during the screening of passengers arriving from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

In a statement by the NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, Osuoha had been under surveillance for months before his interception. The suspect excreted 2.019 kilograms of cocaine in seven sessions while under observation. Investigations revealed that Osuoha, a phone and accessories dealer in Lagos and Gabon, ingested the drugs during a transit stop in Addis Ababa. He confessed to needing the proceeds from the drug trade to revive his failing business.

Nationwide Anti-Drug Operations

In a coordinated raid the following day, November 21, NDLEA operatives arrested Ndive Maxwell Obinna, 42, the head of a cocaine distribution cartel, alongside five associates in Lagos. The operation, conducted at Ago Palace Way, Okota, led to the seizure of 2.412 kilograms of cocaine. The arrested accomplices include Okeke Gloria Ifeoma, the syndicate’s stash keeper, and others identified as Ikechebelu Emmanuel Chibuzor, Okorie Onyedikachi, Okonkwo Nnabugo Prince, and Okafor Blessing Anita.

In another breakthrough, NDLEA dismantled a trans-border drug syndicate led by a Chinese national, 58-year-old Tianzhen Yen, alias Jackie. Yen was arrested at a hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, following the interception of 750 grams of cocaine from a courier, Yakubu Emmanuel Mark, en route to Ghana. Items recovered from Yen’s hotel room included cocaine, methamphetamine, weighing scales, and a Chinese ID card.

Seizures at Ports and Across States

The NDLEA also reported significant seizures at ports. On November 22, operatives at the Tincan Seaport in Lagos intercepted 92 parcels of “Loud,” a potent strain of cannabis, weighing 23.25 kilograms, concealed in vehicles imported from Canada. Similarly, a joint operation at the Onne Ports Complex in Rivers State uncovered two containers loaded with codeine syrup and tramadol worth a combined street value of over ₦4.3 billion.

Across various states, NDLEA continued its offensive against drug trafficking. Notable arrests and seizures include:

Ekiti State: A physically challenged woman, Mustapha Boja, 50, was caught with 286 grams of cannabis derivatives on November 17.

Edo State: Operatives seized 1,200.5 kilograms of cannabis during raids, with three suspects arrested.

Kano and Bauchi States: Multiple arrests and recoveries of over 169 kilograms of cannabis were recorded.

Community Engagement

In addition to enforcement, the agency intensified its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization campaigns in schools and communities across the country, including Katsina, Enugu, Kano, Rivers, and Ekiti states.

NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), lauded the agency’s officers for their unwavering commitment to reducing both drug supply and demand nationwide. “These successes underscore the balanced approach of our operations,” Marwa said, urging continued vigilance and public support in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.