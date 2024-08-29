NDDC seeks UN support to tackle flooding in Niger Delta

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is pursuing a partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR)

By Desmond Ejibas

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is pursuing a partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) to address environmental challenges in the Niger Delta.

Its Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, announced this in a statement issued by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mrs Seledi Thompson-Wakama, in Port Harcourt.

It said Ogbuku made this known during a visit by Olivier Van Damme, Technical Team Leader of Strategy, Planning and Coordination Section at the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).

Represented by NDDC Director of Projects, Victor Antai, Ogbuku noted that UNITAR could significantly aid in tackling the region’s environmental issues.

He said: “We are ready to collaborate on finding lasting solutions to the perennial flooding in the Niger Delta region, as NDDC cannot address these challenges alone.

“We encourage cooperation with other developmental agencies.

“Our focus is not just on building physical infrastructure but also developing human capital and environmental protection.”

Ogbuku urged UNITAR to provide long-term solutions, noting that temporary measures had proven unsustainable.

Mr Onuoha Obeka, NDDC Director for Environmental Control and Protection, pointed out that the commission lacked the data necessary to foresee disasters.

He noted that access to such data would improve planning for mitigating ongoing environmental challenges across NDDC states.

“Our partnership with UNOSAT will help us integrate and analyse geospatial information in a user-friendly format, enhancing disaster resilience and supporting sustainable development policies,” he added.

Earlier, Damme explained that UNOSAT’s mission was to promote evidence-based decision-making to promote peace, security, and resilience through geospatial information technologies.

According to him, the UN agency focusses on environmental conversation, including flood management and capacity development, and offers artificial intelligence-enhanced flood monitoring systems.

“We support governmental, non-governmental, and international organisations in enhancing their capabilities with tailored learning solutions,” he added. (NAN)