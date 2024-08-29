Tinubu donates trucks of fertiliser, rice to vulnerable in Gombe

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday donated two trucks each, of rice and fertiliser to indigent people in Gombe.

By Hajara Leman

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday donated two trucks each, of rice and fertiliser to indigent people in Gombe.

The items were distributed on behalf of Tinubu by Alhaji Saidu Alkali, the Minister for Transportation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the trucks of fertiliser and rice contained 1,200 bags each.

Speaking at the presentation, Alkali said the president’s gesture was aimed at alleviating the hardships many less privileged persons were facing.

According to the minister, the gesture is a proof of Tinubu’s goodwill towards the people of Gombe, that he holds dear to his heart.

Receiving the items on behalf of Gombe State Government, an elder statesman and stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Gombe, Alhaji Abba Sadiq, expressed appreciation to the president for the gesture.

Sadiq noted that this would go a long way in contributing to the Agricultural development of the state, and also ensure that there was sufficient food for people of Gombe.

He assured the Federal Government that the items would reach the intended beneficiaries. (NAN)