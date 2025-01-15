NCC, FCCPC Sign MoU to Strengthen Consumer Protection, Competition in Telecoms Sector

In a significant move to enhance consumer protection and foster fair competition, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) have formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at improving collaboration and regulatory oversight in the telecommunications industry.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The event, which took place at the FCCPC headquarters, was marked by key speeches from Dr. Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, and Mr. Tunji Bello, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the FCCPC. Both leaders expressed their commitment to ensuring a fair, competitive, and consumer-focused environment within Nigeria’s fast-evolving communications sector.

Dr. Maida highlighted the importance of the MoU, describing it as the culmination of extensive engagements and a mutual resolve between the two agencies to protect Nigerian consumers. “In an era of rapid technological advancements, collaboration between regulatory bodies is crucial to maintaining a level playing field,” he said.

He further emphasized that the MoU would create clarity for stakeholders, reduce regulatory uncertainty, and contribute to the federal government’s Ease of Doing Business agenda.

The collaboration, he noted, will focus on addressing issues such as market abuses, consumer rights violations, and other challenges faced by the digital economy.

He commended the leadership of the FCCPC and acknowledged the efforts of both agencies’ teams for their hard work in bringing the partnership to fruition.

Mr. Bello, in his remarks, spoke about the importance of regulatory synergy, particularly in the context of the telecommunications sector.

He emphasized that overlapping regulations between the FCCPC and NCC are designed to prevent gaps in oversight, ensuring that consumer issues are addressed promptly and comprehensively. “The MoU reflects our shared responsibility to eliminate regulatory conflicts and create a seamless process for consumers,” he explained.

He also cited the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) of 2018, which mandates cooperation between the FCCPC and sector regulators like the NCC. The MoU, he said, aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for fostering economic growth, enhancing market efficiency, and prioritizing consumer welfare.

Both leaders expressed confidence that the partnership would pave the way for a more efficient regulatory framework, benefiting both consumers and telecom operators. The MoU is also seen as a model for other sector regulators to establish similar collaborations with the FCCPC, ensuring comprehensive consumer protection across industries.

As the signing ceremony concluded, Dr. Maida called for all stakeholders in the telecommunications sector to embrace the spirit of collaboration embodied by the MoU. He expressed optimism that the partnership would drive innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability in Nigeria’s telecoms industry.

With the formalization of this strategic partnership, the NCC and FCCPC are poised to work together to create a more transparent, competitive, and consumer-friendly telecommunications market in Nigeria.