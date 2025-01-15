NAWOJ congratulates new Lagos Speaker, Meranda

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Lagos State Chapter, says Mrs Mojisola Meranda’s emergence as the first female Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly

By Joan Odafe

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Lagos State Chapter, says Mrs Mojisola Meranda’s emergence as the first female Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly is a victory for democracy.

The State NAWOJ Chairperson, Dr Adeola Ekine, said this in her congratulatory message to Meranda on Wednesday in Lagos.

Ekine described Meranda as a dynamic leader and a passionate advocate of the welfare of her constituents.

“Her ascendancy to this position is a reflection of her hard work, integrity, and a deep sense of responsibility.

“It also underscores the growing recognition of women’s leadership capabilities in governance and decision-making.

“Meranda’s position as the new speaker is a historic milestone that serves as an inspiration to women across the state and beyond,” she said.

The NAWOJ chairperson said Meranda’s achievement also reaffirmed the critical role women play in shaping policies and fostering sustainable development in society.

“Her tenure is expected to further strengthen the voice of women and promote inclusivity in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“Her leadership has always reflected a strong commitment to promoting social justice, economic empowerment, and community development,” Ekine said.

She urged the lawmakers to collaborate with the speaker in their legislative agenda for the betterment of Lagos.

Ekine advised women and girls to draw inspiration from Meranda’s success story.

“Her achievement will serve as a powerful motivation for you to dream big, aim high, and pursue your goals with determination and focus.”

Ekine pledged the association’s support and confidence in the speaker’s ability to champion causes that would improve the lives of women.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, was impeached on Jan. 13 for alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Thereafter, the lawmakers elected Meranda as the new Speaker of the House. (NAN)