 Nasarawa speaker tasks revenue collecting bodies on transparency, accountability

By Awayi Kuje

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Danladi Jatau, has urged revenue collecting associations and groups in the state to be transparent and accountable in their responsibilities .

According to Jatau, this is to ensure the speedy development of the state and bolster good governance in the country.

The speaker made the call while playing host to the Market Traders Association of Nigeria(MATAN) and VAT Direct Initiative, Nasarawa State Chapters on Monday in Lafia.

He said, ”If all the taxes go directly into the government account, it will bring speedy development to the country.”

Jatau appreciated the groups for the visit and assured them of his readiness to make laws and resolutions that have direct bearing on business activities in the state.

” I want to commend you for taking the bold step to form this association. As you said, without revenue, we cannot achieve speedy development in the country.

” I advise you to be transparent and accountable in your activities. Let’s transparency be your watchword.

” If the revenues collected are channeled and properly remitted to the government account, there will be speedy development in the country” he said.

Jatau appreciated Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his developmental strides in the state.

” Gov. Abdullahi Sule has a passion for development. He has development at his heart,” he said.

The speaker assured them of his support and intervention as requested by the association.

Earlier, Alhaji Shehu Dalhatu, Leader of MATAN and Leader of VDI in the state, Mrs Juliana Esla-Dauda, said that the visit was to familiarise themselves with the speaker.

They said that the associations were formed to create jobs, improve the welfare of the people, collect and remit revenue to the government.

The leader of MATAN said that MATAN was the umbrella body for all trading associations in Nigeria, was founded in 1995.

He said that it was to promote awareness on VAT collection and remittance in the marketplace and informal sector.

The leader of VDI said that it was introduced by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to collect and remit VAT from MATAN members, especially those in the informal sector using unified system technology.

They assured the speaker of their prayers and support.

They, however, solicited for the support of the speaker to the activities of the associations, office accommodation and the planned training of its agents.(NAN)