NSCDC trains personnel on cyber security, digital literacy in Katsina

By Abbas Bamalli

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Katsina State Command, has engaged its personnel in a two-day training on cyber security and digital literacy.

Its Commandant, Mr Jamilu Indabawa, said the aim was to enhance their performance, especially in cyber resilience.

The theme of the training was, “Strengthening Cyber Resilience: Enhancing Digital Literacy and Awareness among Civil Defence Personnel”.

Represented by a Deputy Corps Commandant, (DCC), Ibrahim Baba-Numan, the command’s Head of Administration and Personnel, Indabawa said the training came at the right time.

He said that the training was organised when the command has redoubled its commitment towards ensuring the safety and security of the state.

Indabawa said, “The training couldn’t have come at any better time than now, because the world is dominated by computers and other digital affairs.

“Cyber security and digital skills are crucial in today’s technology driving world.

”I equally believe that with this digital technology and security, it enhances protection of sensitive information.

“It also enables us and all those that have this knowledge to prevent financial losses, safeguard national security and protect intellectual properties.”

According to him, the training will ensure private security, adding that it has been modeled at a very good time, adding, ”because we did not expect anything less than this.”

Indabawa, who expressed the belief that all the resource persons were very good at the job, therefore, called on the personnel to pay attention to learn more.

He expressed confidence that whatever the resource persons would dish out would be useful to them, and at the end, the command would have every reason to celebrate.

The commandant expressed hope that at the end, the beneficiaries would step down the training to their colleagues at various levels.

Indabawa said that the exercise was part of his engagement and collaboration towards enhancing the capacity of the personnel in the state in terms of cyber awareness.

Mr Usman Abbas, President of the Computer Business Operators Society in the state, said the current digital landscape presents not only unprecedented opportunities, but also growing threats.

“As the world is changing from analogue to digital world, we are already aware that anything that comes with development, it also has to come with underdevelopment.

”Therefore, we all have to be prepared to cut this menace.

“As protectors of national security, NSCDC plays a pivotal role in protecting both physical and cyber security frontiers.

“Therefore, building your capacity to understand and mitigate these cyber threats while promoting digital literacy is essential for enhancing operational effectiveness,”Abbas said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the training was organised in collaboration with the society. (NAN)