Mutfwang seeks FG’s support to reclaim mining ponds in Plateau

By Patience Aliyu

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, has called on the Federal Government to support its efforts toward reclaiming all the mining ponds scattered across the state.

The governor made the call when he visited the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, in Abuja.

Mutfwang, who said that the mining ponds poses threat to lives across affected communities, urged the federal government to ustilise available ecological funds to reclaim them.

The governor, who reminded the minister of Plateau’s significant contribution to the development of Nigeria’s mineral sector, regretted that the state was left to deal with the devastating environmental impacts of mining activities.

A situation he said had turned the ponds into death traps for residents of communities where they abound.

“We are hopeful that by leveraging on our partnership with the ministry of solid minerals development, we can secure federal government’s interventions through ecological funds to remediate these hazardous sites.

“Reclaiming these mining ponds is not only vital for public health but also holds the potential for significant economic benefits.

”Plateau plays a crucial role in strengthening the national food basket and has the potential to turn agriculture into a foreign exchange earner.

”So, the call to reclaim these mining ponds is quite essential,” Muftwang said.

The governor also advocated for enhanced collaboration between the federal government and subnational entities in training Nigerian youths in gem cutting and polishing.

Mutfwang, who said that such move would contribute to the nation’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP), urged the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to incorporate gem training into their curriculum to equip Nigerians with valuable skills.

He commended the minister for the various innovations introduced in managing the mineral sector, adding that Plateau is ready to partner with the federal government to develop the sector for mutual benefit.

Responding, Alake, who acknowledged Plateau’s historical and significance place in Nigeria’s mining industry, thanked the governor for the visit.

“We are keen on partnering with Plateau on developmental projects, particularly in elevating the profile of miners and mineral development in Nigeria.

”There is much to learn from the practical experiences of those who have been involved in mining for years.

“Plateau has a pivotal role to play as we move forward with our mineral development policy formulation and execution,”Alake said.

The minister said that the federal government is ready to collaborate with critical stakeholders to transform the mineral sector for the benefit of all Nigerians.(NAN)