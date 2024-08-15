EndBadGovernance:  How police averted violent protest in Lagos

There was palpable fear among residents of Lagos State and critical stakeholders especially, business owners, as August 1 date for the commencement of the 10-day #EndBadGovernance protests nationwide approached.

The organisers of the protest said the move was to demonstrate their frustration at economic hardship and rising cost of living in the country.

They had refused to listen to voices of reason to rescind their decision on the protest.

The apprehension among residents of Lagos State therefore understandable against the backdrop of the aftermath consequences of the 2020 #Endsars protest.

The #Endsars protest which started peacefully later turned violent resulting in loss of lives and property. The scars of the protest are still fresh among the victims.

The organisers stuck to their guns and on the scheduled date protests, erupted in many parts of the country.

It inflicted heavy tolls on the nation as lives were lost, warehouses and government building looted or destroyed. The economic loss incurred during the 10-day protest was enormous.

While the anti-government demonstrations were largely peaceful in some parts of the country, including Lagos State, the looting, violence and clashes with security personnel took places in Kano, Katsina, Yobe, Abuja, Nasarawa and Borno.

This prompted the authorities in the affected areas to impose curfews to arrest the fast deteriorating security situation. Police authorities put the death toll at 6 persons.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the clarification in a statement in Abuja, absolved security personnel of any blame.

He said in Borno, four people lost their lives while 34 others were severely injured in a terrorist attack by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP elements that infiltrated the protest, and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device.

“An incident involving an unregistered Honda Prelude car that ran into protesters, resulting in the deaths of two civilians was also recorded.

“Another incident was reported in Kebbi where a group of individuals mobilised to loot a shop and in the process, a local vigilante man shot and killed one of the looters.

“This brings the total number of deaths recorded since the commencement of the protest to seven, and not 13 as claimed by Amnesty International,” he said.

The police spokesman said that no other fatality was recorded since the commencement of the protest apart from the seven cases mentioned.

Adejobi, however, said that incidences of armed robbery, arson, mischief, looting of public institutions, and private businesses, destructions of both public and private property were recorded during the protest.

The nation’s economy was not spared either as experts said the economic repercussions of the protests were staggering.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Anite, using her official X handle estimated that the economic cost of the Endbadgovernance protest ran into billions of Naira.

Fears were high in Lagos State that the protest would be destructive. The fear was not unfounded going by the history of protests in Nigeria’s commercial never centre.

However, it turned out that the state enjoyed relative peace with no awkward incidents.

This feat could be credited to the proactive and professional manner security operatives led by the Commissioner of Police (CP), Lagos State Command, Mr Adegoke Fayoade, handled the protest.

Prior to the protest Fayoade engaged stakeholders across the three Senatorial Districts of the state in a dialogue.

He acknowledged citizen’s Constitutional right to protest, but he advocated peaceful one if they must protest.

At the different fora, he expressed the fear of possible hijack of the protest by hoodlums.

As part of the efforts to persuade the organisers to shelve the protest, the command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, enumerated some of the losses the force incurred during the #endsars protest.

“My heart goes out to the dependents, families and friends of all police officers whose lives were cut short during the 2020 #endsars protests.

“They paid the supreme price. We forever respect them. Nine Police Area Commands were destroyed/vandalised and 76 Police Divisions destroyed/vandalised.

“48 Police Posts destroyed/vandalised, 16 Police Barracks destroyed/vandalised, Nine Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) destroyed/vandalised and 198 Police patrol vehicles destroyed/vandalised.

“182 personal vehicles of Police officers destroyed/vandalised, 146 Police officers injured and 37 Police officers killed.

“Lessons were learnt on all sides. We are all Nigerians, and together, we will take this great nation to greater heights,” the Hundeyin said.

And during one of such meetings, Dr Segun Musa, a security expert, said that the Nigerian Constitution guarantees the right of the citizens to protest as a fundamental right.

Musa, however, pointed out that such protest was expected to be done with caution to either prevent escalation or degeneration into a riot.

He had opined that the approach for the management of protest by law enforcement officers was not the same as the approach to managing riots.

“If the police are not well supervised and by mistake deploy riot approach, it will definitely escalate the protest.

“So, I humbly implore the protesters to operate within the confines of the law, and for the security agencies to also be proactive, and operate within the confines of international best practices,” he said.

Mr Dennis Amachree, a retired Director, Department of State Services (DSS), had advised that “the police and DSS must thread softly with protesters so as not to put government in bad light.

According to him, security agencies should not stop protest rather they should ensure that the protest does not degenerate into violent one.

“The government also must recognise protest; it is very important. It is one of the ways citizens are allowed to express their thoughts and feelings concerning some perceived harsh issues, and policies of government.

“Protest is one way for the government to get a feedback on what they are doing.

People are worried over protests due to the inability of security agencies to contain them and hoodlums hijacking the process, resulting to looting and killings.

“Hoodlums are waiting for security agencies to make mistakes for them to hijack protest.

“There is need for more conversations and dialogue on all contending national issues for a peaceful resolution,” he said.

Elated, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among several respondents, commended Fayoade and his team for their high level tactical approach with which they coordinated, managed, and controlled the protest in the state.

The governor’s commendation was convened in a statement endorsed by Mr Gbenga Omotoso, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

Sanwo-Olu said, “The Lagos state government has watched closely protest in some parts of the state and will like to put on record the peaceful conduct of Lagosians. This is the way it should be in our dear state.

“We have also noticed the slowdown of business in some parts of the state, perhaps because of the fear that hooligans and architects of anarchy might force their evil design on us all and endanger our harmony.

“Thankfully, that did not happen. To a large extent, Lagosians have chosen to embrace peace and shun the path of destruction while expressing their views and constitutional right to protest.

“It is also important to put on record the professional conduct of all our security agencies .

“The Lagos State Police Command, the Department of State Services, the Military, the Civil Defence, Neighbourhood Watch, Community leaders, Religious leaders, Resident Associations and others – who ensured that the peace we cherish was not compromised.,” he said.

An activist, Mr Inibehe Effiong, applauded the police for their displayed professionalism, saying“ I commend the CP for leading the security team for the safety of the protesters.”

Another activist, Mr Abiodun Kolawole, also praised the efforts of the police for not allowing hoodlums to hijack the protest, and the provision of snacks to protesters on some occasions.

“This is the first time any CP will take this humane step during any protest in Lagos state,” he said.

Similarly, the Coalition of Genuine Civil Society Organisations, also applauded the police command in Lagos for professionalism in handling the #Endbadgovernance protest in the state professionally.

Mr Declan Ihekaire of the Activists for Good Governance, who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on behalf of the coalition at the protest venue, Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, said the police command had performed well.

Ihekaire, while acknowledging the peaceful protest in Lagos state, praised Fayoade, and other heads of security agencies for their level headedness in handling the situation.

“In Lagos, so far, the protest has been very peaceful, and we want to appreciate the efforts of the Police Command in Lagos State,” the activist said.

He advocated peaceful protests whenever necessary in the future and advised security agents to guard against confrontation.

Ihekaire appealed to the Federal Government to re-consider some of the policies that led to the protest and to calm frayed nerves.

The protest has come and gone. Protests are part of the society and will likely take place in the future. Security agencies are expected to apply the lessons learnt in handling subsequent protests. (NANFeatures)