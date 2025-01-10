Mutfwang promises to resuscitate abandoned NYSC camp

Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has pledged to restore the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Mangu Local Government Area, which has been abandoned

By Patience Aliyu

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has pledged to restore the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Mangu Local Government Area, which has been abandoned since July 2023 due to security concerns.



Mutfwang made this promise during an inspection tour of the dilapidated facility in Mangu on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the camp was suspended on July 13, 2023, following persistent insecurity around the location, prompting the relocation of the camp to Doi-Du within the Jos metropolis.



Expressing sadness at the state of the abandoned camp, Mutfwang emphasised his administration’s commitment to renovating the facility and reviving activities at the camp.

He noted that the decision to suspend the camp’s use was made hastily without proper consultation.

“This is one of the best NYSC camps in the country, and we are determined to bring it back to life. I have come to assess the situation firsthand.



“There are areas that urgently need attention to ensure the building is in optimal condition, and that all facilities are adequate.

“I am confident that by the time we complete the renovation, many corps members will be eager to be posted to Plateau State,” Mutfwang stated.

Mutfwang further assured that the camp, along with the surrounding community, would receive the necessary attention this year to ensure its revival.

“We are committed to reopening this camp, and I am sure the NYSC management will be pleased when we do so,” he added.

Reflecting on the reason behind the suspension of the camp, Mutfwang acknowledged that the decision was made in haste and could have been avoided with a stronger security presence in the area.

“The decision to suspend the camp was a panicked response from the NYSC headquarters.

“However, the security situation was under control, and the Security Council had visited the area and confirmed that security could be strengthened,” he said.

He also highlighted the significant improvement in security on the Plateau, pointing to the peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations as evidence of the progress.

"The security situation has greatly improved, and there is no reason to continue leaving the camp idle," Mutfwang said.