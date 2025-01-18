LG Polls: Aiyedatiwa votes, calls PDP’s withdrawal cowardly act

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has described as cowardly, the withdrawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the local government election in the state.

By Segun Giwa

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Leye Igbagbo, PDP Director of Media and Publicity in Ondo State, announced the withdrawal of the party from the election in a statement on Thursday.

Aiyedatiwa said this on Saturday while speaking with newsmen after casting his vote at polling Unit 5, Ugbo Ward 4, in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

“For PDP to to pull out, that is cowardice. They participated in the whole process. ODIEC released the time table for the election on time, I don’t know the reason for that (withdrawal).

“Maybe the fear of losing. Every election has its own logistics and other political parties are participating.

“So, whatever reason that made them withdraw, I am not privy to that,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa also described the election as a step towards enhancing grassroots development.

The governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to the effective running of the local government system in the state in line with the provisions of the law.

Aiyedatiwa commended the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) for the seamless conduct of the polls, and thanked the people for participating in the election.

“I just cast my vote without any crisis, this is just what happened on the Nov.16 governorship election which was adjudged to be free and fair.

“The materials arrived early and the security and citizens are here. They are participating and at the end of the day, just as we have in the last election, we don’t expect anything else,” he said.

Also the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Olayide Adelami, voted at 9:45 a.m. at Igbooroko Unit 16, Ward 3 in Owo, Owo LGA.

Adelami, who praised the electorate for the turnout, urged them to vote massively for APC. (NAN)