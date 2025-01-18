Taraba Varsity ASUU suspends strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba University chapter, has suspended it’s one month old strike action.

By Martins Abochol

This is contained in a statement by the chapter chairman, Dr Joshua Mbaver, which was made available to newsmen on Saturday in Jalingo.

The statement said that the suspension followed the state government’s acceptance to meet the demands of the union, which necessitated the strike action on December 5, 2024.

ASUU said the strike action was caused by the state government’s partial implementation

of multiple Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) and Memoranda of Actions

(MoAs) agreed upon with the Union since 2014.

It quoted the ASUU chairman as saying that key issues under dispute have been addressed by the state government with commitments.

“We reached an agreement that the government, through the Governing Council, will enhance university funding in line with Taraba State Law No. 4 of 2008.

“Also, an initial payment of 10 per cent of the total accumulated sum for Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), has been disbursed.

“Subsequently, five per cent of the accumulated sum will be released monthly, commencing in February 2025, until the entire arrears are fully defrayed,” he said.

It also said that the government had approved the implementation of a “State-Defined Pension Scheme,” with specific provisions for the prompt and efficient payment of benefits.

“A template for clearing arrears will be finalised by the first week of February 2025.

“Membership will be adjusted to comply with statutory requirements for the constitution of the University Governing Council

“Government has also implemented the new national minimum wage and consequential adjustments, with a commitment to timely salary payments.

ASUU added that following the agreements in place and with the approval of ASUU National body, the strike action has been suspended with immediate effect.

The chapter extended gratitude to ASUU National, the Zonal leadership, and the TSU Congress for their unwavering support, which culminated in the successful resolution of the struggle.

The chairman thanked Gov Agbu Kefas for his steadfast commitment and proactive leadership in resolving the industrial dispute.

The union also expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their unwavering support and contributions, which facilitated the resolution.

ASUU commended the leadership of the Ministry of Tertiary Education and the University Administration for their collaborative efforts that made the resolution possible.

NAN recalled that the union embarked on an indefinite strike on December 5, 2024 to press for it’s demands. (NAN)