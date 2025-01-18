Petrol tanker explosion claims 50 lives in Niger -FRSC

No fewer than 50 persons lost their lives in a petrol tanker explosion on Saturday along Dikko-Maje road opposite Badeggi fuelling station in Suleja local government area of Niger.

By Rita Iliya

No fewer than 50 persons lost their lives in a petrol tanker explosion on Saturday along Dikko-Maje road opposite Badeggi fuelling station in Suleja local government area of Niger.

Mr Kumar Tsukwam, Federal Road Safety Commander (FRSC) in Niger, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

He said a loaded petrol tanker fell at the scene of the incidence with people scooping the spilling fuel, unaware of the impending danger.

Tsukwam said those who went to scoop fuel were engulfed by the flames just as those who went to rescue them were also affected.

He said more than 50 people lost their lives in the tragic incident.

He, however, assured that personnel of the corps and other sister agencies were on ground for the rescue mission.

Tsukwam confirmed that his men were on the scene, working tirelessly to rescue those trapped.

Similarly, Alhaji Abdullahi Baba-Arah, Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), said the explosion occurred at about 9 am on Saturday.

He said the incident happened when a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) crashed, and an attempt was made to transfer its contents to another tanker.

In the process, the PMS came into contact with a generator used to effect the transfer, triggering an explosion that claimed over 50 lives.

He added that many other persons were injured, while properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed.

Baba-Arah said NSEMA, in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Suleja LGA Emergency Committee, and volunteers, are currently carrying out search, rescue, and recovery operations.

He said the injured have been moved to the hospital for treatment, while efforts are being made to recover the corpses of the deceased.

NAN reports that more details are expected as the response operation is still ongoing.

He urged residents of the area to remain calm and cooperate with emergency responders as they work to mitigate the effects of the disaster.

(NAN)