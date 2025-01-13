Veterinary association lauds Gov Ododo for establishing livestock ministry

Dr Tolu Omotugba, Chairman, Kogi Chapter of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), has lauded the decision of Gov. Ahmed Ododo to establish the Ministry of Livestock

Dr Tolu Omotugba, Chairman, Kogi Chapter of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), has lauded the decision of Gov. Ahmed Ododo to establish the Ministry of Livestock Development in the state.

Omotugba gave the commendation while speaking with newsmen, in Lokoja on Monday.

He said that the new ministry of livestock development would , no doubt, among other advantages, increase the revenue generation capacity of the state.

According to him, the ministry will create employment opportunities for the teaming population of residents, improve on the livestock production and strength of the state.

“The new ministry offers an improvement on the animal health status of the state, improve on animal disease surveillance and quick response to animal diseases, which can undoubtedly affect human health.

“The ministry will most importantly, put an end to the issue of herders/farmers crisis, which will consequently help to improve farming activities and reduce cost of food items in the market.

“We applaud the governor for his prompt approval for the creation of Ministry of Livestock in Kogi State.

“Though, long overdue, as at today, Kogi is one of the few states that have already domesticated the Ministry of Livestock Development since the pronouncement and the establishment of the Ministry by the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

“Kogi is blessed with an unprecedented number of livestock, and as a state that shares boundaries with ten states in the country, this serves as gateway to the Northern, Southern, Eastern and Western parts of the country, it can not afford to be left out in this positive development.

“Therefore, this prompt action of the governor to approve the creation of the new ministry is highly commendable and a good step in the right direction,” he said.

Omotugba said that the action of the governor had put Kogi on a high pedestal among the committee of states in Nigeria that were ready to take livestock development to the highest level.

He appealed to Gov Ododo to appoint a competent, experienced and hardworking veterinarian to pilot the affairs of the new ministry in laying strong foundation, to ensure development.

The chairman said that the health of animals and humans should never be treated with levity, lest people face grievous consequences, especially where a non-health related professional headed such a ministry.

He reaffirmed the association’s unflinching support to the governor and pledged NVMA’s readiness to partner with him to achieve all his laudable programmes geared towards moving the state to an enviable height. (NAN)