Lawan’s special assistant on new media resigns

Mr Olu Onemola, the Special Assistant on New Media to the President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, has resigned his appointment.

A statement by the Special Assistant to Lawan on Media and Publicity, Mr Mohammed Isa, on Sunday in Abuja, said the resignation of Onemola was announced in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate.

According to him, Onemola thanked Lawan for the offer to serve and promote the work of the ninth Senate.

“I’m sure the offer is borne out of your patriotic desire to serve the Nigerian people.

“However, at this time, given my antecedents and the controversy this has generated, I would respectfully like to be excused from taking up this national assignment.

“It is my hope that whoever fill this role will build upon what we have started in terms of opening up the activities of the Nigerian Senate to the public,” Onemola said.

Isa,vhowever, said the President of the Senate has since approved the resignation and wished Onemola the best in his future endeavours. (NAN)

