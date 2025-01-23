Joseph Sarwan Tarka University gets NELFUND’s N136.7m student’s fees

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), says it has disbursed the sum of ₦136,786,650.00 to the Joseph Sarwan Tarka University, Makurdi

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), says it has disbursed the sum of ₦136,786,650.00 to the Joseph Sarwan Tarka University, Makurdi, Benue, for the 2,222 benefitting students of the institution.

Mr Akintunde Sawyerr, Managing Director, NELFUND, disclosed this on Thursday, in Abuja.

Sawyerr said that the disbursement of the fund underscored the Federal Government unwavering commitment to empowering Nigerian students.

According to him, by investing in the education of today’s youth, NELFUND is building a stronger, more prosperous future for the nation.

“This milestone serves as a testament to the impact of collaborative efforts between government, institutions, and stakeholders in addressing the financial challenges facing Nigerian students.

”Education is the foundation of any thriving society, and we are supporting this institution in fostering the academic growth of our youth.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Senator Tejuoso for his dedication and tireless efforts in ensuring this initiative reaches the students who need it most,” he said.

He added that this significant financial support reflected the vision of President Bola Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda of fostering a more educated and empowered populace.

“NELFUND, at the forefront of providing interest-free loans to deserving students, continues to deliver on its commitment to reducing barriers to higher education across Nigeria.

“The success of this initiative is attributed, in no small part, to the exceptional dedication of Sen. Olanrewaju Tejuoso, Pro-Chancellor of Joseph Sarwan Tarka University.

“His unwavering support and commitment, were instrumental in ensuring a seamless disbursement process, exemplifying a genuine commitment to the academic welfare of students,” he said.(NAN)