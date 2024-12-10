IWG, Chelsea group sign MoU, convert hotels into flexible workspaces

The International Workplace Group (IWG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chelsea Group Limited to convert parts of its properties into flexible workplaces, offering tailored office solutions within and outside Nigeria.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony on Tuesday in Abuja, the Director of Chelsea Group Limited, Kenechi Chidolue, highlighted the novelty of the initiative.

Chidolue said that for the first time, both organisations were venturing into flexible workspaces and offering specific, tailored office options.

“We believe that this will enhance business and improve the lives of individuals who choose to sign up with IWG.

“They will experience our hospitality and amenities, not just here but across our locations in Nigeria,” she said.

The Country Director for IWG, Ayo Makinde, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, noting its unique nature.

Makinde revealed that demand for the new flexible workspace model was already high, with inquiries coming in even before the project is set to launch in February.

On the economic impact, he said that such initiatives enhanced productivity and generated income, which ultimately contributes to taxes and value-added services for the economy.

He said that the collaboration could expand to other Chelsea Group locations in future.

“This is the first time we are partnering with a hotel in Nigeria, creating an ecosystem that combines a home, office, eating space, and leisure activities all in one location.

“People can use the office, gym, and restaurant facilities within the same building. This setup is a game-changer, offering convenience and functionality,” he said.

The Sales Director of Chelsea Group, Henry Onyeche, said that the group present in 123 countries with over 4,000 locations.

“A member signing up here can access all our locations worldwide,” Onyeche said.

He said that subscribers would benefit from additional services such as meeting rooms, gym access, and other hotel amenities at discounted rates. (NAN)