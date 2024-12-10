UNICEF donates oxygen plant to Bauchi

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has donated a newly constructed Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plant to Bauchi state government.

By Amina Ahmed

UNICEF’s Country Representative in Nigeria, Christian Munduate, said his during the handing-over of the facility on Tuesday at the General Hospital Azare, in Katagum Local Government Area of the state.

She said the realisation of the oxygen plant, represents a remarkable step in UNICEF, the Government of Canada and IHS Towers’ commitment towards improving maternal, newborn and child health in the state and Nigeria at large.

Munduate said the installation of the medical oxygen plant would ensure critical life-saving intervention for newborns and children suffering from pneumonia and other respiratory diseases.

“This plant is a beacon of innovation and resilience, promising to save countless lives and provide a model for similar initiatives across the country.

“Additionally, the Level 2 Newborn Unit established here at General Hospital Azare, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will significantly reduce neonatal mortality rates.

“The unit will also improve health outcomes for our youngest and most vulnerable population,” she said.

She, however, urged Bauchi government to provide qualified and trained health personnel, adding that the facility will guarantee a healthier future of children in the state.

Gov. Bala Mohammed lauded the UNICEF in making the project a reality and its commitment in inproving the health and wellbeing of the people of the state.

Represented by his deputy, Auwal Jatau, the governor said that such partnership with UNCEF would enhanced healthcare service delivery.

Dr Sani Muhammad, the Commissioner for Health, commended the gesture, and pledged to ensure effective utilisation of the facility. (NAN)