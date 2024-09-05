INEC urges CSOs to scrutinise political parties, SIECs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to extend their scrutiny to the activities of political parties and State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs).

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

CSO’s scrutiny will promote transparency and accountability in electoral processes, deepen democracy and enhance the conduct of local government area elections in Nigeria.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made this appeal when the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, led by its Convener, Mr Yinusa Z Ya’u, visited the commission’s office on Thursday in Abuja.

Yakubu commended CSOs’ contributions to improving Nigeria’s electoral democratic process but stressed the need for them to engage other stakeholders to deepen democracy.

“Remember, most of the improvements that you see in the conduct of elections are as a result of the activism of the civil society but sometimes, the civil society is quiet about other elections.”

He emphasised that flawed primary elections and local government elections can undermine the entire electoral process.

“Take the conduct of party primaries for instance. Political parties conduct primary elections and INEC conducts secondary elections.

“So, the most important process is actually the primaries conducted by political parties. It is the candidates they present that we put on the ballot.

“Citizens can only choose from the candidates presented by political parties,” he said.

Yakubu urged CSOs to scrutinise political parties’ primary elections and SIECs’ conduct of local government elections, as these have a direct impact on the quality of candidates and the electoral process.

“Elections are conducted at the local government level by the SIECs and they declare all the candidates of the ruling party winners. Yet, we don’t hear anything from the civil society.

“At INEC, we appreciate constructive criticisms. It is an ingredient for change. But we want all the components of elections to be alright.

“We cannot have one component going right and another going another way.”

The Team Leader of the Civil Society Situation Room, Yau, noted that his organisation shares a common interest with INEC in consolidating democracy and conducting elections in Nigeria.

He highlighted the group’s efforts in mobilising citizens for Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) collection and promoting peaceful polls in Edo.

Yau also affirmed the group’s commitment to urging political parties to play by the rules and not undermine the electoral process.

