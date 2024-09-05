Nigeria, Ghana’s Chambers of Commerce sign MoU to boost bilateral trade

As part of renewed efforts to enhance economic cooperation between Nigeria and Ghana, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen business collaboration and boosting bilateral trade between the two countries.

The signing ceremony was held on the sidelines of the Diaspora Conference (DACON) in Ghana, an event focused on fostering connections between Africa and its Diaspora.

The MoU was signed at the GNCCI headquarters, where the President of NACCIMA, Dele Kelvin Oye, was officially received by the President of GNCCI, Clement Osei-Amoako, along with the Director-General of GNCCI, Mark Badu-Aboagye.

The event was attended by several notable figures, including Victoria Akai, Chairperson of the Trade Fair Committees at NACCIMA; Warren Winston, a board member of the Global African Business Association (GABA), and Nkechi Akunyili, Founder of Access View Africa based in Accra, Ghana, underscoring the importance of the agreement for the broader business communities of both nations.

This strategic partnership includes the annual exchange of schedules between NACCIMA and GNCCI, allowing for better synchronization of activities, events, and initiatives designed to enhance trade and business opportunities.

The MoU also emphasizes the need for stronger alliances within Anglophone Africa, with a particular focus on regional integration, business integrity, and the promotion of trade.

The agreement is expected to play a crucial role in driving sustainable economic development across West Africa, reinforcing the role of both chambers as key players in the region’s economic landscape. This MoU marks a significant milestone in Nigeria-Ghana relations, with the potential to greatly impact the broader African economic integration agenda.