House of Reps Celebrates Chike Okafor’s Birthday

The Federal House of Representatives, led by Rt. Hon. Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, has extended warm felicitations to Hon. Deacon Chike Okafor, Ph.D., the representative of Okigwe South Federal Constituency and Chairman of the Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, on his birthday.

The celebration was held on the birth date, 15 November 2024.

In a statement, the Speaker praised Hon. Okafor’s dedication to legislative excellence, impactful leadership in addressing nutrition and food security issues, and unwavering commitment to his constituents’ well-being.

The House commended his contributions to combating hunger and malnutrition in Nigeria, cementing his reputation as a visionary leader.

Hon. Miriam Onuoha (Okigwe North), Hon. Nwadike Anozia (Nkwerre/Isu/Nwangele/Njaba), Hon. Patrick Umoh (Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara), and Hon. Tochukwu Okere (Owerri Municipal/Owerri North/Owerri West) joined the celebration, reflecting the respect and comradeship Hon. Okafor enjoys among his colleagues.

As friends, family, and well-wishers celebrate, the green chamber wishes him continued health, wisdom, and success in serving his constituents and the nation at large