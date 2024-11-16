Heavy security witnessed in Ondo governorship election

The Ondo State Governorship election started on Saturday with heavy security presence consisting of personnel of the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) observed at strategic points across the state.

Armed security personnel were observed at strategic points such as the entrance into Akure, the state capital, major towns, the local governments secretariats as well as on major roads in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents covering the election report that restriction of human and vehicular movements was relatively complied to in most parts of the state.

Armed police personnel were seen at the Mobil roundabout at Fiwasaye, Akure North LG while security teams in patrol vehicles were stationed at strategic points in Akure.

Also, major roads linking the headquarters of Akoko North-East, Ikare-Akoko were blocked with heavy security agents.

Police, Nigeria Correction Service officials, NSCDC, and FRSC personnel were also seen at the various polling units.

Security personnel comprising soldiers, police, NSCDC were also observed at strategic points in Okitipupa, Okitipupa LG. (NAN)