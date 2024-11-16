Ondo: SDP guber candidate casts vote, states expectations

Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, Governorship Candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) says he expects nothing short of credible election in the ongoing governorship poll in Ondo state.

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, Governorship Candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) says he expects nothing short of credible election in the ongoing governorship poll in Ondo state.

Akingboye made the remark on Saturday after casting his vote at exactly 9:00 a.m. at Unit 10, Ward 2, Okitipupa area, Ondo state

He, therefore, tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders in the electoral process to ensure conduct of credible election.

Akingboye said if the process is credible, he would accept the outcome of the election even he did not emerge winner

“I am optimistic to win so as to deliver my people from hunger and poverty. This is one of the reasons why I worked very hard to get the ticket of SDP,” he said.

The candidate commended INEC for punctuality at the voting unit, dedication to duty and deployment of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS).

He lauded the security agents for beefing up security around all polling units for safety of INEC staffers and voters

Akingboye also commended the turnout of voters, assuring that more people would still come out to exercise their franchise.(NAN)