Hardship: Sule’s aide supports 200 indigent persons in Nasarawa State

By Sunday John

Mr Laminu Ishaq, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media to Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, on Thursday, disbursed each to N5,000 as palliative to no fewer than 200 indigent persons in the state.

Ishaq disbursed the money to the beneficiaries at Zanwa Electoral ward, Lafia Local Government Area of the state.

The SSA, attached to the office of the wife of the governor, said the gesture was aimed at giving back to his community in order to ameliorate their hardship.

He explained that the beneficiaries comprised 100 women, 50 youths and 50 elderly.

“We carefully selected the very poor and ensured that Persons With Disabilities were included in all categories to alleviate the suffering they are going through as a result of the removal of fuel subsidies.

“I was moved by the economic situation in the country to help the vulnerable and the poorest of the poor in my community.

“God has blessed me with a little position in government, it is only right to share with those that are not as privileged as myself,” he said.

The SSA promised to sustain the support to complement the efforts of his principal.

He,therefore, called for continuous support and prayers from the people for the governor to sustain the delivery of good governance in the state.

In his remarks, Alh. Aliyu Bello, Nasarawa State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), lauded the SSA for his support for the poor.

Bello noted that it was not easy for an SSA to save from his meager salary to share with the poor.

Also speaking, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, the state’s deputy governor, commended Ishaq’s gesture and urged other aides to emulate him.

Akabe, represented by Abubakar Zanwa, Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, described Ishaq as a worthy ambassador of the state government.

He urged the beneficiaries to use the support to improve their lives. (NAN).