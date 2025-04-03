Kida’s appointment as NNPC board chairman excites NOC

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) says it is excited by the appointment of its treasurer, Musa Kida, as the Board Chairman, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) says it is excited by the appointment of its treasurer, Musa Kida, as the Board Chairman, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.)

Habu Gumel, President of the NOC, said this on Thursday in a statement issued by Tony Nezianya, the Public Relations Officer of NOC.

Gumel described the appointment of Kida as a remarkable achievement to the Nigeria Olympic Movement.

“This remarkable achievement speaks to your exceptional leadership, dedication and vision in sports, both as the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, the Treasurer of NOC, and in the broader corporate governance landscape.

“Your commitment to excellence and ability to inspire those around you have set a powerful example for many.

“We look forward to seeing the positive contributions you will make in this pivotal position.

“As you transition into this new role, we are confident that your vast experience and innovative mindset will drive impactful changes within the NNPC by furthering the development of Nigeria’s energy sector.

“We are excited about the future of Nigerian basketball and the NNPC under your stewardship.

“Your hard work and dedication are commendable, and we wish you all the success in this new career chapter,” Nezianya quoted Gumel as saying.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday reconstituted the board of the NNPC Ltd., removing the Chairman, Chief Pius Akinyelure and the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mele Kyari.

Tinubu had removed all the board members appointed with Akinyelure in November 2023 and Kyari who has been in office since 2019.

The new 11-man board has Mr Bayo Ojulari as the GCEO, while Musa Kida will serve as Non-Executive Chairman. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)