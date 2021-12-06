Group charges Sokoto State youths to enhance their skills through volunteer services

A group of advocates has advised youths to enhance their potentialities and skills through active participation in community volunteer services.

Malam Umar Idris, Support Officer of the UNFPA Spotlight Initiative Project in Sokoto State made the call at the 2021 International Volunteers Day celebration in Sokoto.

He explained that volunteer service was a window for youths to access job opportunities.

He added that international agencies considered productive experiences on community service higher than academic qualifications.

He advised participants on ways to join the UN Volunteers through online platforms and encouraged youths to enrol.

Idris said this year’s theme: “Volunteer now for our common future ‘’, was carefully selected to encourage youths to join volunteer community services.

Earlier, Veronica Obiuwevbi, the Country Coordinator of UN Volunteers in Nigeria described self-motivation as catalyst to community volunteer services at all levels and stages.

Obiuwevbi, who made an online presentation, enjoined youths to acquire modern skills that could uplift the living conditions of citizens.

She said this could be done through careful selection of interested areas to contribute to community.

She noted that various avenues were available within communities where youth could bridge the gaps in education, health, sanitation, infrastructural developments and other areas.

In his remarks, Dr Danladi Idrissa, UNFPA Programme Officer in Adamawa, said volunteers had greater roles to play in preventing rising cases of Gender Based Violence and promoting Reproduce Health Rights.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting featured online presentations, interactive sessions and questions-and-answers sessions. (NAN)

