Kano govt. provides health insurance for inmates

The Kano State Government says it has enrolled inmates into its healthcare contributory scheme in the state to enhance free and quality healthcare services while in custody.

By Ramatu Garba

This is contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Kano Command, CSC Musbahu Kofar-Nasarawa, on Monday in Kano.

Kofar-Nasarawa quoted the Executive Secretary, Kano State Healthcare Management Agency (KACHMA), Dr Rahila Aliyu-Mukhtar, saying this during her visit to the state Controller of NCoS,

Mr Ado Salisu, in his office.

Aliyu-Mukhtar said the enrollment of inmates into the healthcare scheme was approved by Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf, to provide free access to basic and comprehensive healthcare services while in custody.

“The health and medical welfare of inmates is essential for efficient custodial management as well as for their effective reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration,” she said.

The executive secretary assured the controller of the state government’s readiness to support and assist all inmates medically while in custody.

She called on the inmates to consistently pray for Gov. Kabir-Yusuf, to continue to provide the dividends of democracy to all and sundry.

Responding, the Kano NCoS controller, commended the state government for its relentless support and assistance to the command.

Inuwa noted that the gesture would motivate the inmates to become productive and law-abiding citizens after their discharge. (NAN)