FRSC counsels motorist on safety

By Clara Egbogota

The Delta State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged motorists to always obey traffic rules, exercise caution and drive with care to stay alive.

Mr Frederick Ogidan, the new Sector Commander of the Corps, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Asaba.

Ogidan advised motorists to exercise caution when driving, saying “life has no duplicate”.

According to him, the command will rejig its operational activities and ensure prompt rescue operations in the state.

“Motorist should exercise caution on the roads so that they can get to their destination in one piece.

“My mission in Delta state is to double and re-double whatever my predecessors have done, by intensifying enlightenment and advocacy on how to make our roads safe.

“After that, we wil carry out enforcement for the recalcitrant drivers, so that everybody will be on the right track in ensuring safety on our roads,” he said.

He said that he would rejig the command’s operational modus for greater efficiency, in line with the vision of the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed.

“The Corp Marshal has given us a marching order to rejig FRSC activities, he wants to see more of FRSC on the roads.

“Our presence must be felt on the road at all times so that we can caution road users on the need to check excessive speeding and overloading,” he said.

Ogidan appealed to drivers of articulated ttrucks not to use the trucks meant to convey animals for passengers.

“We do not want a mixture of passengers and animals in a vehicle because when they get involved in accidents, there are always more casualties,” he said

He appealed to motorists to call FRSC toll free help lines to report road crashes for prompt response.

“In the event that crash happens, FRSC wants to be the first to be there to ensure that the accident victims are taken to the nearest hospital.

“Our main goal is to ensure that even when crashes occur, lives are saved. (NAN)(