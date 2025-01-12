Food security: TEKAN urges FG to tackle incessant attacks on farmers

The Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria, popularly known as Tarayyar Ekklesiyoyin Kristi A Nijeriya (TEKAN), has called on the Federal Government to urgently address the increasing attacks on farmers in the country.

By Sunday John

Rev. Joel Stephen-Billi, President of TEKAN made the call during a news conference at the end of its 69th General Assembly, on Saturday in Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State.

According to the president, the move would address the rising food insecurity in the country.

He decried that incessant attacks on farmers and destruction of crops in farm lands were largely responsible for the food shortage particularly among states in the Northern part of the country.

“The federal government must take decisive action to protect our farmers and ensure that they can carry out their farming activities without fear of attacks.

“It is only when our farmers are safe and able to produce food that we can guarantee food sufficiency in our nation,” he said.

Stephen-Billi also called on the government to ensure timely and adequate provision of fertiliser, credit facilities and essential inputs to the real farmers and not “political farmers”.

The president, who also called on the government to ensure all Nigerians currently in captivity were rescued, urged government to resettle and empower communities currently displaced from their ancestral homes.

The President, who decried the rate of unemployment in the country, called for the inclusion of entrepreneurship and skills acquisition training in the curriculum of tertiary institutions in oder to produce graduates that would be employers of labour.

He further appealed to President Bola Tinubu, to adopt measures that would cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy among poor Nigerians.

He, however, urged Christians and all Nigerians to pray for leaders at all levels toward meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the General Assembly meeting was attended by Presidents and General Secretaries of the fifteen Churches that constitutes TEKAN.

Some of these Churches include, Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Nongou Kristi Ser-Tar, Christian Reformed Church -Nigeria (NKST) Ekklesiyar Yanuwa A Nijeriya, Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria, (LCCN) Reformed Church of Christ for Nations (RCCN).

Other churches include, the United Methodist Church in Nigeria (UMCN) the Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ (ERCC), Membila Baptist Convention-Nigeria, United Church of Christ in Nations, among others. (NAN)