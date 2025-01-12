FCT residents express optimism for improved living standard in 2025

By Lucy Ogalue



Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday expressed cautious optimism for a renewed 2025 in spite the burdens and challenges of 2024.



The residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that 2024 was defined by a sharp rise in the cost of living, fueled by inflation, rising food prices, and transportation costs.



They expressed hope that with new government initiatives, targeted reforms, and promises of improved economic policies, 2025 could be better.



Mr Amos Olumide, a businessman in Gudu, said there was no denying that things were rough for many Nigerians in 2024.



“But I am hopeful that the government will use the lessons from last year to drive policies that can stabilise the economy.



“We need more support for local industries and better management of our resources. If those things happen, we will see prices of goods start to stabilise, or even go down, “he said.



Miss Maryjane Akosu, a civil servant, said that with the right leadership, change was possible.



“Inflation has hurt us all, but every new year brings new possibilities.



“The government’s talk about improving agriculture and diversifying the economy gives me hope. If they can make good on those promises, maybe we will start to see some relief,” she said.



Mr Bayo Tunde, a retiree who now volunteers with a local charity, expressed hope for improved infrastructure, enhanced security, and a more stable economy in 2025.



“I just want to see things improve in this country. We all have to keep believing that things will get better.



“We have witnessed this country go through tough times before, and it always bounces back. We just need patience and the right policies.



“I see 2025 as a year for change, for improvement, and perhaps for a renewed Nigeria.



“The country is built on resilience, and no matter the hardships, we are ready to face the year ahead,” he said.



He expressed hope that the promises of a better future would with materialise, with the daily struggles of Nigerians giving way to a brighter, more prosperous nation.



Hajia Fatima Isiaka, a mother of three, said that signs of financial strain were still evident even in the new year.



“It was really tough last year and there is still no improvement now



“The cost of food has gone up so much. Tomatoes that were once sold for N1200 per basket increased more than 300 per cent with onions and other essentials following suit.



“A staggering inflation rate has eroded the purchasing power of most residents. The Naira’s depreciation, combined with rising global food prices, left many struggling to make ends meet.



”The average Nigerian household, already stretched thin, is now paying far more for everyday essentials,” she said.



Mr Godspower Akintoye, a teacher in Garki, decried unbearable hike in food prices and the general cost of leaving,



According to Akintoye, everything has gone up since the removal of fuel subsides in 2024.



“Indeed, the transportation sector had felt the full force of the fuel price hike.



What used to cost N500 for a short trip now demands N1000, sometimes even more, for the same distance.



Public buses and private cars alike struggle with the rising cost of fuel, which has a direct impact on the daily commuter,” he said.



He said that for those who worked in the city but lived on its outskirts, the struggle was even more pronounced.



“I used to pay N600 for a round trip from my home in Nyanya to the city center, but now it’s N1, 200. I am spending so much more on transport now; it is hard to save for anything else.



“I just hope that things will get better in this new year because many Nigerians are struggling, “he said (NAN)