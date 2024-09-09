Flood: Commission evaluates areas of damage in Yobe

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) embarked on an assessment visit to evaluate the extent of damage caused by recent floods in Yobe.

By Ahmed Abba

The Commission’s Managing Director, Mr Muhammed Alkali, made this known while addressing newsmen on Monday in Tarmuwa local area.

Alkali said the visit was to assess the situation and provide immediate and long-term support to alleviate the suffering of the people.

“It is part of our mandate to go round to see for ourselves what is on ground so as to plan towards providing aids.

“Some of these bridges have been constructed for over 50 years or so.

“I observed that some of the damaged roads we visited have no bridges, but culverts. Probably the solution may be construction of bridge,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team visited the Tarajim-Garin-Gada road, linking Potiskum to northern parts of the state, damaged by heavy downpour.

NAN also reports that the team also inspected a collapsed road along Kariyari, Jumbam in Tarmuwa, which linked nine LGAs to northern and eastern part of the state.

In Gujba LGA, the team assessed another damaged road in Katarko, linking southern Yobe, Gombe, and Borno states.

NAN reports that the three major roads were recently cut off by floods, making them difficult for commuters to use.

Alkali assured that the commission would assist the communities whose farms were also being damaged by the flooding. (NAN)