First Bank reaffirms support for creative arts

By Grace Alegba

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. has pledged continued support for the entire value chain of Nigeria’s creative arts and theatre industry.

The bank’s Managing Director, Olusegun Alebiosu, made this known during the opening ceremony of the Lagos International Theatre Festival (LITF) on Friday night in Victoria Island.

As the lead sponsor of the three-day inaugural LITF, which celebrates arts, creativity, and diversity, Alebiosu said that First Bank’s commitment to the creative arts dated back over 130 years.

“I believe First Bank needs no introduction globally, and our dedication to the creative arts and theatre goes back to the bank’s inception 130 years ago.

“We will continue to demonstrate this commitment by providing funding to support the growth of creative arts and theatre in Nigeria,” he said.

He added that the bank’s First@Arts initiative had been instrumental in championing creative talent and contributing to Nigeria’s vibrant cultural landscape.

Alebiosu, represented by Mr Oluwatosin Adewuyi, Executive Director, Corporate Banking Directorate, First Bank, also commended the Lagos State Government and TerraKulture for their collaboration in organising the event.

Earlier, Adewuyi, speaking on behalf of the Managing Director, shared his personal journey into the creative arts industry, recalling how his early exposure to theatre as a child sparked his passion.

He also emphasised the importance of introducing children to the arts.

John Momoh, Chairman of Channels TV, in his opening speech, called for a reflection on the richness of Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage.

He highlighted the role of culture as a bridge connecting generations and urged artists and cultural custodians to unmask and celebrate its true beauty.

Momoh also noted that the 2024 event was the largest international theatre festival, bringing together a variety of events that unite the nation and the world.

He encouraged attendees not just to watch, but to engage with the performances, allowing every scene to inspire personal cultural reflection.

He praised the organisers, sponsors, and partners for their dedication to the festival.

The LITF, sponsored by First Bank in partnership with Bolanle Austen-Peters, founder of BAP Productions, and the Lagos State Government, is a celebration of arts, creativity, and diversity.

The festival, running from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, is expected to attract over 20,000 global attendees.

It is being held at four venues across Lagos, showcasing performances by both emerging and established artists, local theatre groups, and international acts.(NAN)