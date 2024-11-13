Financial turmoil: Makarfi Health College on brink of collapse – Staff

By Mustapha Yauri

The merger of Shehu Idris College of Health Sciences and Technology, Makarfi with Kaduna State University has continued to spark concerns among staff, students and other key stakeholders.

The staff, students and other relevant stakeholders identified administrative, structural and financial challenges as some major hurdles of the integration process.

A senior staff of the college, who crave for anonymity told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Makarfi that besides the merger of the two institutions nothing has changed.

He noted that the union between the two organisations has been marred by logistical complexities, funding uncertainties and fears of lost autonomy, raising questions about the long-term viability of the merged institutions.

He added that this among other challenges had negative impacts on healthcare education and production of human resources for health sector in the state.

He alleged that Kaduna State University has failed to take-up the responsibility of the proper administration of the college which has negatively affected academic activities at the college.

According to him, Gov. Uba Sani has approved the disbursement of ₦451,149,336 for the accreditation of key institutions across Kaduna State towards elevating the quality of education.

“Benefiting institutions include; Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, College of Nursing and Midwifery, College of Education Gidan Waya, Kaduna State University, and Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital.

“Of the 451,149,336, Kaduna State university received N291,481,794.

“However, despite this investment by the governor, accreditation of National Diploma Programmes in Health Information Management, Dental Technology and two other courses at the college elapsed and they were yet to be renewed,’’ he said.

He also lamented that students’ indexing by the board of such courses was also yet to be perfected.

He alleged that the fund for scholarship grants from the Kaduna State Scholarship Board for the students of the college was paid to KASU.

He added that the university has not redeem the funds to the college.

He, therefore, appealed to stakeholders in both education and health sectors to intervene towards preventing the slow death of the college.

Malam Ghali Ahmed Wali (not real name), a student of Community Health Extension Worker said he is one of the beneficiaries of the state scholarship scheme but the money has not been paid to the college.

He noted that most of his colleagues who got the scholarship grants were at Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) for their practicals (clinicals), saying that they would commence registration very soon.

He, therefore, appealed to the state government to expedite action on the timely release of the fund in view of the prevailing harsh economic realities.

When contacted, Mr Adamu Bargo, Director Public Affairs, KASU, who did not deny the allegations, however, said, he did not have details of the situation.

Similarly, Prof. Yahaya Sale, Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Scholarship Board, said there was no problem on the issue.

He explained that the Board was at the college and identified students who applied or students who had challenges in applying for the scholarship and later came-up with a comprehensive data of students from the college.

He added that the board had initially disbursed about N5 million to some sets of students of the college, who had met-up with its requirements.

The executive secretary assured that the funds for the remaining students would be disbursed as soon as the board receive its 2024 budgetary releases.

“Who soever is captured under the scheme would not miss his examination due to non-payment from the board,‘’ the executive secretary assured. (NAN)