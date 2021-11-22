Fighter jets bombard ISWAP tax collectors assaulting commuters in Kukawa

Air Task Force of Operation Hadin Kai has eliminated tax collectors of Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, PRNigeria reports.

It also gathered that tax collectors, who always moved in groups, were sighted and targeted at different locations while mounting roadblocks to collect taxes and levies from commuters and merchants in town.

A security operative told PRNigeria that, “ airstrike was conducted at Tumbum Kanta and Mangari, close to Baga in Kukawa local government Area of Borno State.

couldn’t ascertain exact figure of terrorists killed, but they are than a dozen.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian troops in a separate gunbattle eliminated another group of ISWAP terrorists in Marte.

PRNigeria gathered that four soldiers and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) member who were wounded during operation were airlifted medical attention in Maiduguri.

By PRNigeria

