FG urges governing councils to drive innovation in tertiary institutions

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, has called on the newly inaugurated governing councils of federal institutions to reengineer public institutions towards skill acquisition and innovation, driving national development.

Mamman stated this at the inauguration of the Federal Tertiary Institutions and Board of Trustees of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) on Thursday in Abuja.

He urged council members to view their appointment as a call to duty and selfless service.

He noted that their selection was based on their track records of excellence and productivity.

Mamman emphasised the critical role of councils in ensuring efficient management of tertiary institutions, absorbing pressures that would otherwise affect the government.

He reminded them to follow procurement and appointment rules to avoid conflicting interests.

The minister assured them of President Bola Tinubu’s support for building Nigerian institutions that benefited every child.

He implored the councils to reciprocate the trust by deploying their knowledge and experience to move tertiary institutions forward.

Acting Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Chris Maiyaki, urged appointees to see their nomination as a testament to their ability to rejuvenate higher institutions.

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, the National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), appealed to the governing councils to utilise funds for their intended purpose, attracting researchers and managing funds judiciously.

Responding on behalf of the chairmen, former Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina state appreciated President Tinubu for the appointment and promised to give a new direction to the institutions.

The Chairmen of governing councils include: Rabe Bala, Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State, Rukayyatu Gurin, Federal University of Agriculture, Mubi, and Adamawa State.

Others are Ahmadu Salisu, Federal University of Health, Kwale, Delta State and Habib Ibrahim, Federal University of Medical Sciences, Katsina State, among others.((NAN)