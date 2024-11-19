FG mulls review of migration policy to enhance governance, management

The Federal Government has emphasised the importance of reviewing the National Migration Policy to enhance migration governance and management in Nigeria.

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

Alhaji Tijani Ahmed, the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), stated this at a three-day meeting of the Technical Working Group on Migration and Development on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ahmed said that through advocacy and proper guidance, irregular migration would reduce in the country.

He said that the decision to review the national policy on migrations was agreed upon in 2022.

According to him, the policy aims to ensure that Nigerians migrate regularly and safely, avoiding dangerous routes like the Mediterranean Sea.

Ahmed further stated that the policy would provide directions and methods for Nigerians to follow, which would be benefiting to both individuals and the country.

“The committee has been set up to oversee the necessary processes and logistics related to the migration policy.

“Various issues related to migrations, including internal and international displacement due to flooding and banditry, are being addressed.

“The goal is to create a comprehensive and holistic policy to guide workers over the next five years,” he said.

Ahmed, therefore, encouraged the stakeholders to contribute meaningfully to the discussions.

Their collective inputs, according to him, will help to produce a policy that prioritises Nigeria’s migration agenda and aligns with the international commitments.

“Together, we can produce a National Migration Policy that sets a benchmark for effective migration governance and positively impacts our nation and its people.

Speaking on Nigerian refugees, the federal commissioner said that many Nigerians were living as refugees, with no fewer than 53,000 in Cameroon alone.

“In Nigeria, there are about 25,000 refugees, with additional numbers in Chad and other regions.

“The government is working on repatriating these refugees back to Nigeria to integrate them into the community,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was organised by NCFRMI, with support from International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and Migration Partnership Trust Fund (MPTF).

NAN also reports that the initiative is implemented within the framework of the programme: Strengthening Fact-Based and Data- Driven Migration Governance and Management in Nigeria. (NAN)