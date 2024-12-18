FCT Police Command Bans Firecrackers During Festive Season

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has issued a ban on the use of firecrackers, commonly known as knockouts, during the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations. This directive aims to ensure public safety and protect lives and property throughout the festive season.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Olatunji Disu, psc, highlighted the potential dangers posed by firecrackers, including their ability to cause panic and anxiety within communities. He also warned of the risks of fire outbreaks and other preventable incidents associated with their use.

To enforce the ban, the Police Command has stated that violators, including individuals selling or using firecrackers, will face arrest and prosecution. The Command has called on community leaders and residents to help spread awareness of the dangers associated with firecrackers and fireworks.

Residents are also urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or violations of the directive to the Police using the following emergency numbers: 08032003913; 08061581938; 07057337653.

The FCT Police Command reassures residents of its commitment to maintaining law and order during the festive period. CP Disu encourages everyone to celebrate responsibly, ensuring a peaceful and joyous Christmas and New Year for all.

SP Josephine Adeh, Anipr, the Police Public Relations Officer for the FCT Command, emphasized that the safety of residents remains a top priority. The Command wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season.