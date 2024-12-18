FCT Police Command Launches Tactical Training to Boost Professionalism, Operational Readiness

In a strategic move to enhance the professionalism and efficiency of officers, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Olatunji Disu, psc, has inaugurated a Tactical Training Refresher Course for all personnel under his command.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The program, which commenced with officers directly attached to the Commissioner, reflects CP Disu’s commitment to leading by example. Delivered in phases, the training aims to equip officers with vital skills in professional communication, tactical operations, and public engagement.

Guided by the directives of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, the course focuses on critical areas such as weapon handling, marksmanship, musketry, and riot control. These skills are designed to strengthen the operational capacity of the Command in addressing contemporary policing challenges.

During the launch, CP Disu emphasized the significance of the initiative in fostering a highly competent police force. “This program underscores our unwavering commitment to equipping every officer with the tools needed to tackle the evolving demands of policing. By starting with those closest to me, I aim to set a high standard for the entire Command. Ultimately, every officer, across all Divisions and Formations, will benefit from this initiative,” he said.

The training reflects the FCT Police Command’s dedication to ensuring public safety and maintaining a responsive and disciplined force capable of protecting lives and property across the Federal Capital Territory.

SP Josephine Adeh, the Police Public Relations Officer for the FCT Command, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to professionalism and urged residents to continue supporting the Police in their efforts to ensure a secure and peaceful environment.