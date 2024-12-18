Information Minister Commissions Refurbished Radio House Building





The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris fnipr, has commissioned the rehabilitated Radio House Building in Abuja, marking a significant milestone in the restoration of critical infrastructure under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.



Speaking after a tour of the rehabilitated facility, the minister highlighted the disrepair that had plagued the iconic 14-story building for nearly two decades. “When I came here, this place was dilapidated—air conditioning systems were not working, lifts were non-functional, and staff often had to climb up to nine or ten floors to reach their offices. Even the restrooms were in disrepair; this was unacceptable,” he said.



The Minister commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his swift approval of funding to enable the rehabilitation of the building, which houses the Ministry and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.



“Thanks to Mr. President’s gracious intervention, we have transformed this building into a functional and conducive workspace. The air conditioning systems are working, the lifts are operational, and the facilities are now modernised. For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Radio House is alive again, and the staff are happy,” he added.

Part of Tinubu’s broader vision



The rehabilitation of the Radio House is part of a broader vision by President Tinubu to modernize public information infrastructure across the country. The Minister noted ongoing efforts to extend similar upgrades to key facilities of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in Kaduna, Lagos, and Enugu, and others with plans to cascade these improvements to regional and legacy stations nationwide.

“We are restoring Nigeria’s public information assets to their former glory,” the Minister emphasized. “This is not just about renovating buildings; it is about repositioning Nigeria’s media landscape to align with global best practices.”

Calls on staff to reciprocate…



The Minister also called on staff to reciprocate the government’s investment by recommitting themselves to excellence and professionalism. “Now that so much is being given to us, we must also give back by supporting Mr President’s vision of a reawakened and repositioned Nigeria,” he urged.



In addition to infrastructure, the Minister acknowledged the vital role of media professionals in driving national development and pledged to advocate for improved working conditions, including a salary structure that reflects the sector’s importance.



“Mr President is trying his best to look at all sectors, but because of the role that the media plays and the hazards associated with the jobs, we desire for practitioners a salary structure that depicts the kind of work that they do for our country,” he said.

Labour leader speaks at Radio House

Earlier in her remark, the elated Chairman of the Joint Action Committee of Labour in the ministry, Comrade Chika Ukachukwu, emphasised that a conducive and well-maintained working environment would enhance the Ministry’s productivity and urged staff to reciprocate the gesture.



The Chairman presented a Transformational Leadership Award to the minister in recognition of his dedication, diligence, and commitment to fulfilling the Ministry’s vision, mission and mandate.



The event was witnessed by the Acting Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Comfort Ajiboye and the Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Alh. Muhammad Bulama.