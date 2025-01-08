FactCheck Debunks Claims of Ethnic Bias in Customs as North Receives 58% of Promoted Officers

A skit by popular comedian Bello Galadanci, widely known as Dan Bello, has ignited controversy over alleged ethnic bias within the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). The satire suggested that the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, annulled a 2024 promotional examination due to allegations of malpractice tied specifically to officers from northern Nigeria.

However, an investigation conducted by PRNigeria, a leading fact-check platform, presents a more nuanced perspective on the promotional process within the NCS, illuminating the complexities behind the claims. https://prnigeria.com/2025/01/08/customs-skew-promotion/

In December 2024, the NCS announced the promotion of 1,419 junior officers following a management meeting under the leadership of CGC Adeniyi. This development was subsequently reinforced by a meeting chaired by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, which confirmed the promotion of an additional 4,291 senior officers and outlined plans to recruit nearly 4,000 new staff members after the agency achieved a record revenue generation of over N5 trillion.

Contrary to the skit’s assertions, PRNigeria uncovered evidence indicating that the promotional examination, held on August 20, 2024, for officers advancing from the rank of Superintendent of Customs (SC) to Chief Superintendent of Customs (CSC) across five geopolitical zones, was marred by irregularities. As a result, a partial annulment was deemed necessary, prompting the rescheduling of the examinations for November 8, 2024, in Abuja and Lagos, with enhanced oversight to ensure fair participation.

Detailed data from the investigation illustrates a merit-based approach in the distribution of promotions. Of the 642 officers elevated from Superintendent of Customs to Chief Superintendent, northern officers received 58% of the promotions, with 374 from that region compared to 268 from the South. This distribution reflects a balanced promotion process rather than a bias favoring any particular ethnic group.

High-ranking customs officials from the North who spoke to PRNigeria have firmly refuted the claims of ethnic bias. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, several officers emphasized the merit and competence-driven framework upheld by CGC Adeniyi.

One officer commented, “The tribal sentiment expressed on social media is dangerous for the unity we cherish in the NCS,” while another highlighted the inclusive nature of leadership positions within the service, noting that key roles are occupied by professionals from diverse northern states.

Additionally, of the 16 special promotions awarded for exceptional performance, nine recipients hailed from the North, including two officers from Kano who achieved double promotions for their outstanding contributions.

PRNigeria’s FactCheck report further identified numerous strategic positions within the NCS held by northern officers, emphasizing that several key aides of the Comptroller General, Bashir Adeniyi, also originate from the same region.

In light of these findings, PRNigeria has concluded that the allegations of skewed promotions or ethnic bias against northern customs officers are unfounded. The investigation confirmed that the examination process was indeed affected by irregularities, but steps were taken to ensure equitable opportunities for all officers involved.

This investigation underscores the critical need for transparent practices in promotional processes within the NCS and urges the cessation of misleading narratives that could disrupt organizational cohesion and national unity.

