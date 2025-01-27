Explosion rocks residential area in Niger State

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says an explosion caused by a dynamite has wreaked havoc on a residential area of Sabon Pegi, Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State.

A statement from NEMA said the explosion occurred Sunday morning. The dynamite was “kept by a local artisan miner in the wrecked apartment that he had rented for his workers.”

"The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, 26th January 2025, at about 7:30 am.

“The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, 26th January 2025, at about 7:30 am.

“The exploded dynamite was reported to have been kept by a local artisan miner in the wrecked apartment that he had rented for his workers. Some residents of the area were affected by the incident and property destroyed.”

The statement further said NEMA Minna Operation Office and the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) are working together in response to incident.