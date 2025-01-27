Mutfwang inspects new police barracks, promises to end insecurity in Plateau

Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau on Monday inspected a newly constructed Mobile Police Barracks at Gashish District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area (LGA) of the State

By Patience Aliyu

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau on Monday inspected a newly constructed Mobile Police Barracks at Gashish District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the barracks was constructed by the National Hydro-Electric Power Producing Area Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC), as part of its cooperate social responsibility for power generating communities in Nigeria.

Mutfwang, who commendes Mr Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), for accepting to deploy his men to the facility, advises residents of the community to remain peaceful at all times.

“I have come to inspect this facility in preparation to receive the personnel that the IGP has deployed to this facility; this shows his commitment toward the security of our people.

“I want to assure the IGP that this community and the state government appreciates this gesture, and we are going to ensure that everything that is required to make this facility functional is made available.

“I therefore want to call on our people, Christians or Muslims, that the days of conflicts are over; this government will not tolerate criminals.

“We shall go after all crisis merchants, we will not allow them to rest; if they cannot stay among our people in peace, they should move elsewhere,”Mutfwang warned.

NAN reports that the governor also inspected other proposed sites for the construction of police barracks in Kwall, Bassa LGA of the State.(NAN)