Eid-el-Fitr: NOA urges Nigerians to uphold lessons of Ramadan

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Nigerians to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr peacefully by embracing togetherness and good neighbourliness.

Alhaji Zubair Galadima-Soba, NOA’s Director in Kaduna State, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), to mark the 2022 Eid celebration, on Sunday in Kaduna.

“As we are coming out of the month of Ramadan, with all its laudable and religious prescription and endowment, Nigerians should imbibe the lessons learnt from the Ramadan fast and the Lent observed by Christians.

“The value of discipline, sacrifice, respect for one another, fear of God, show of love, unity and good neighborliness should be carried along even after the Ramadan fast and the Lent,” he said.

He said that parents had a moral duty to teach their children the importance of peace, tolerance and compassion, adding that it would shape the young minds to do good wherever they find themselves.

Galadima-Soba, therefore, urged Nigerians to avail themselves the opportunity of the Holy month to assist their neighbors, especially the less privileged.

This, he said, would promote love and remove the feeling of jealousy or malice.

He urged the youth to desist from acts capable of disrupting the peace in the state, adding that the celebration was worthwhile in peaceful coexistence.

The director also admonished the youth to eschew violence, alcoholism, drug abuse and illicit acts in disguise of celebration.

“We are appealing to everyone to ensure that we have a peaceful Sallah celebration, we show love and generousity, help the less privilege in the society,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

