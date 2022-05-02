2023: Get your PVCs, vote wisely-Religious group urges Nigerians

The Nupe Christian Fellowship International has called on Nigerians, to shun voter apathy and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards(PVCs) to vote in credible leaders.

The group made this known in a seven point communique issued at the end of a four-day annual conference in Bida, Niger State on Sunday.

The communique, which was signed by its President, Mr Jacob Tsado and Administrative Secretary Mr James Haruna, stated that the theme of the conference was “Look unto me and be saved.”

The group noted that it was necessary for all Nigerians, particularly Christians, who had exhibited voter apathy in the past, to take advantage of the forthcoming general elections to vote in credible leaders..

On security, while commending government for its commitment to fighting insecurity in the country, the group called for concerted effort towards winning the war.

It stressed that all needed to be done to combat the menace, which had led to loss of lives and property and grossly affected the economic lives of Nigerians.

It called on Nigerians particularly Christians, to unite in the face of insecurity and other challenges.

On ensuring healthy living, the group stated that cancer for instance, was a disease that should be taken seriously, urging people to go for early screening and regular medical checkup.

It also admonished Christians to take their spiritual lives seriously.

It said, “the conference observed the near absence of spiritual activities in the Church, especially prayers, quality worship and sound teaching.

“The conference advised Christians to rededicate their lives to God, while urging youths to think out of the box in technology and business entrepreneurship.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the Nupe Christian Fellowship International Conference is an annual conference that brings all Nupe Christian denominations together.

The 2022 conference focused on various activities including teachings, Bible studies, praises, prayers, sermons.

Meanwhile, the Guest Speaker at the conference, Rt. Rev. Jonah Kolo, enjoined Christians to look up to God at all times.(NAN)

