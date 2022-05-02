Eid-el-filtri: Osun Speaker urges Muslims to maintain lessons of Ramadan 

Mr Timothy Owoeye, Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, has urged Muslim faithfuls to allow the lessons learnt during Ramadan to continue to radiate in their consciousness for a better Nation.

Owoeye stated that ”the period of fasting teaches Muslims to be more pious, disciplined and self control, while shielding their hearts from greed and immorality.

The speaker in a statement on Sunday by his Media Aide, Kunle Alabi, to commemorate the end of Ramadan, called for tolerance and understanding of Nigerians to move the country forward.

He also asked for sustainable harmonious relationship among Nigerians to enhance the mush needed stability of the nation, saying through this, the development of the country is assured.

He held that the month of Ramadan presented Muslim faithful with an opportunity to reignite their faith by not engaging in any act that can take away their rewards from Allah after the Holy month.

He said, “We as Muslims must ensure that the lessons we have all learnt during our fasting period must be written in gold in our subconsciousness, we must all strive never to go back to our sinful ways. The good deeds during Ramadan must continue.

“It is on record how fervently we have always prayed for a better society during the Holy month.

“Now that Ramadan is over, we should endeavour to continue to pray for the good of the land, and always learn to speak positively to the development of Nigeria.’

“May Allah accept all our Ibadah this Ramadan, lessons on peaceful coexistence, self control and purity have been learnt, May Allah make it easy for us to follow it through.” (NAN)

