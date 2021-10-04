EFCC, NIMC to Intensify Cooperation

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has expressed his readiness to work with the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, in ensuring that Nigeria has a credible national identity database that will help the fight against economic and financial crimes.

He gave the assurance on Thursday, September 30, 2021, when the Director General of NIMC, Aliyu Abubakar Aziz visited him at the Commission’s headquarters, Abuja.

Acknowledging the position of NIMC as a strategic partner, Bawa underlined the importance of identity registration to law enforcement.

“There is a need for us to improve our identification system that is why I identified with you on the National Identity Day; if we have a single database for everybody, it will help us with all the information we need to identify cybercriminals by running background checks on people.”

He said he would like to see a situation where fraudsters and others convicted of various crimes have their conviction records reflected in the database of NIMC. “While we create our own records, NIMC should be the hub where everything is warehoused,” he said

Speaking earlier, the DG NIMC Abubakar Aziz appreciated the EFCC Chairman for his presence at the National Identity Day event, stating that their work at NIMC is to create an ecosystem that will capture everybody and help law enforcement agencies with information that will assist their work.

“we also want to let the chairman know about the new development in the digital economy and to also offer suggestions and information about everything that happens there, especially information that will expose hackers in the system. We are working towards registering every Nigerian by next year; be rest assured of our support and readiness to work with you”, he said.

