EBSG liaising with FG to co-run Chuba Okadigbo Airport – official

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

The Ebonyi Government is liaising with the Federal Ministry of Aviation in a partnership to run the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport, its aviation, transport technology commissioner Ngozi Obichukwu, has said.

She made this known while addressing newsmen on the sidelines of the opening of the three-day Airport Business Summit 2024 on Tuesday in Lagos.

”Right now, we are liaising with the Ministry of Aviation for partnership of the running of the airport and the refund of the capital expenses so far done,” she said.

The commissioner said that though flight operations are yet to begin, the airport is ready to start anytime soon after approval is given by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

According to her, Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi has continued to offer unwavering support for infrastructure development at the airport.

She said that in 2023, flight operations commenced but were halted as a result of the cases of runway excursions due to the slippery nature of the runway which has now been upgraded to international standard.

“The length of the runway is 3.1 km and the capacity we can have is Boeing 747, 737; anything Boeing, we can have it landing there comfortably, three at a time.

“In 2023, when the airport was completed, the runway slippery nature caused issues with flights. Consequently, the governor intervened to upgrade the runway to meet the required standards.

“This was done under the supervision and guide of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and NCAA.

“The runway was completed on July 30 to international standards, with concrete base and asphalt finish. The Chuba Okadigbo International Airport runway is ready.

“Flight operations will commence soon. We are just awaiting the necessary approvals from NCAA and we are good to go,” She said.

The Ebonyi government recently said it had invested N17.3 billion in the runway’s remedial work at the Airport.

NAN also reports that the three-day summit, the ninth in its series is entitled: ‘Addressing Airport Viability as a Key to Successful Aviation Business Ambition’.

NAN reports that on May 14, a federal government team evaluated the worth of the Chuba Okadigbo Airport.

The team is made-up of representatives of various federal ministries – Aviation, Housing and Urban development.

Other members of the team were drawn from NAMA, NIMET and FAN.

The ministerial team leader, Mr Sunday Ibe of the aviation, after the inspection, described the Chuba Okadigbo as “one of the best in the country”.

”We only came to evaluate the worth of this airport. We have experts – quantity surveyors, estate surveyors, Accountants, NIMET, NAMA, FAN officials, and so on. They know the value of whatever has been put in place here.

”We are going to be fair and just in our evaluation, because the fact speaks for itself. The job done here is standard and of high quality.

”We assure the state that it’s not only what they have on the paper, but what we also access on the ground. And every kobo spent on this airport, we will make sure that we evaluate it, so that the refund will be worth it.

”Airport takeover by the federal government is in stages, FEC has approved the takeover. And so, we have FEC approval.

”The only thing left is for us to refund the Ebonyi state government. We don’t know the amount until we finish our evaluation. And that is the time we will know the amount involved,” he stated.(NAN)