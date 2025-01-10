DSS Arrests Blogger Who Posted Fake Recruitment Notice

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have nabbed the man behind the recent cloning of its website in which a notice was placed to falsely inform Nigerians that the agency was recruiting.

32 year-old Sylvester Victor Augustus, a native of Abak Local Government Area in Akwa-Ibom State, was tracked and arrested by DSS operatives on Thursday at his residence on Akpan Eno Lane in Abak, Abak LGA.

He claimed to be a gaduate of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) , a blogger and content creator.

Augustus had cloned the DSS website on which he created a fake online recruitment notice, apparently with the intent of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

The DSS had promptly tagged the post “fake” and cautioned members of the public not to fall victim to the antics of fraudsters.

He will soon be arraigned in court.