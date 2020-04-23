COVID-19 lockdown: FG hands over palliatives to FCT

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, has on Wednesday, handed over food palliatives to the FCT Administration at the National Youth Service Orientation Camp in Kubwa, Abuja.

The palliatives include 10 trucks of rice, 2 trucks of vegetable oil and grains, to be distributed to the poor, vulnerable and people living with disabilities.

According to the Minister, the palliatives which is in line with the directive by President Buhari, is to cushion the effect of the lockdown and to curtail the spread of the virus in the FCT.

She added that Mr. President had directed that palliative be given to the three lockdown locations which include Lagos, Ogun State and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“In view of the hardship citizens may face, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to expand the Safety Net Programmes to include more vulnerable people whose conditions are at risk as a result of the COVID -19 pandemic.

“On April 1, 2020, the Ministry commenced the 2- month advance payment of N20,000 under the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme to existing beneficiaries on the National Social Register starting with Kwali, FCT.

“The Home Grown Feeding Programme will also kick off in other states after Lagos, Ogun and FCT, by adopting a door to door voucher distribution system for states already on the program.

“These vouchers will allocate collection time to avoid overcrowding, and will be redeemed at designated distribution sites.”

Farouq revealed that the ministry has approved the disbursement of Trader-Moni loans to traders that depend on daily income as a means of survival, as well as Market Moni for those that provide other essential services, adding that priority will be given to verified beneficiaries in FCT, Lagos and Ogun, then nationwide.

The FCT Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Musa Bello while receiving the FCT Palliatives thanked Mr. President for the gesture and promised to distribute the food items to the targetted beneficiaries.

Other dignitaries who were also present at the handover ceremony include the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu and the Permanent Secretary of FCT, Chinyeaka Ohaa.